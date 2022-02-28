Salman Khan's performance with Pooja Hedge on Jumme Ki Raat went quite awkward. The duo was performing at Da-bangg tour in Dubai. The two were dancing to Khan's famous song – Jumme Ki Raat from the movie Kick. Jacqueline Fernandes was there in the original song. However, for the tour, Hegde replaced the actress.

When it went awkward

In the original song, in one sequence, Salman Khan is seen dancing while holding onto Jacqueline's dress with his teeth. And, the duo tried to recreate the scene this time too. However, the sequence got a bit awkward, courtesy – of Pooja's dress. The actress was wearing a shot, body-hugging dress and Salman couldn't complete the step even after trying.

While the sequence might have been rehearsed the same way, netizens felt it was a complete cringe moment. Salman and Pooja would be seen next in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. Salman praised Pooja's performance and told, "This was her first performance. She was really good and now we are going to make Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali."

Netizens react

"That was really really awkward," said one netizen. "This was awkward, cringe," said another. "Cringe level max," said a social media user, "Couldn't get any more cringe worthy," said another user. "He was trying to do the famous step that was with his teeth but the joke was that this dress was short. Poor taste for sure but I am pretty sure it was staged since it's a really really popular step," opined another.