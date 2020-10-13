Baahubali actor Prabhas has unveiled the first look of Pooja Hegde, his co-star from his upcoming movie Radhe Shyam on October 13. The poster has been released as a birthday treat to the actress's fans.

Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama film, which is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar with Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The movie is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and also released in Tamil, Malayalam and a few other languages. The makers released its first look in four languages and all of them have been received well by the audience around the world.

With October 13 happens to be Pooja Hegde's birthday, her fans were keenly waiting for some special treatment from the makers of Radhe Shyam. Actor Prabhas released her poster on his Instagram page and captioned it with, "Wishing our Prerana @hegdepooja, a very Happy Birthday! @director_radhaa @uvcreationsofficial @tseriesfilms #GopiKrishnaFilms #KrishnamRaju #BhushanKumar #VamsiReddy @uppalapatipramod @praseedhauppalapati #AAFilms @radheshyamfilm #RadheShyam."

Director Radha Krishna Kumar also tweeted Pooja Hegde's poster and wished her. He wrote, "Here's introducing @hegdepooja as 'Prerana' from #RadheShyam. #HappyBirthdayPoojaHegde Starring #Prabhas & @hegdepooja Directed by @director_radhaa Presented by @UVKrishnamRaju garu Produced by @UV_Creations @TSeries @itsBhushanKumar with #Vamshi #Pramod & @PraseedhaU."

Pooja Hegde is seen playing the love interest of Prabhas in Radhe Shyam. She is delighted to see her poster, which has gone viral and started trending on social media channels like Twitter and Instagram. Responding to Radha Krishna Kumar, the actress wrote, "Happy to be your Prerna, sir #RadheShyam."

Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan Sivakumar and Sasha Chettri are seen in the pivotal roles of Radhe Shyam. Launched on 5 September 2018, the film commenced its shooting on 6 October 2018 and was shot in Hyderabad, Italy and Georgia. After the lockdown, its filming resumed in Italy in October 2020.