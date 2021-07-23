Actors Prabhas Uppalapati and Pooja Hegde as the main leads, the movie 'Radhe Shyam' is readying for its grand release soon. Helmed by Radha Krishna Kumar, the makers have only updated a teaser from the movie, which doubles the anticipation.

Pooja Hegde's recent media interaction reveals that the movie Radhe Shyam is almost nearing its completion. The actress who addressed her charitable organization 'All About Love', has spilled the beans regarding Radhe Shyam.

Pooja Hegde's updates on 'Radhe Shyam':

"We are nearing the completion. In a week or about ten days, we are going to break the pumpkin. It is up to the makers on when it would be appropriate to release Radhe Shyam," Pooja Hegde said and added that the movie would be released only after the theaters start functioning full-time.

Pooja Hegde seems to be excited to appear in Radhe Shyam, which is touted to be a mature love story. "It's been a long time since I played a role in a full-time love story. Also, it is too early for me to reveal anything regarding my role in Radhe Shyam. All I could say is I play a major role in the mature love story," Pooja Hegde reveals.

Pooja Hegde plays the role named 'Prerana' in Radhe Shyam, while Prabhas plays Vikramaditya.

More details on Radhe Shyam

Radhe Shyam is a romantic drama, with the story penned by the director Radha Krishna Kumar himself, the movie is shot in multiple languages simultaneously. 'Radhe Shyam' is being made in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and other languages as well.

Sachin Khedekar, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Bhagyashree Patwardhan, Murali Sharma, Kunaal Roy Kapur, Sathyan Sivakumar, Sasha Chettri, and others play important roles in Radhe Shyam. Bankrolled under the banner of UV Creations, Justin Prabhakaran composes music for Radhe Shyam.

Pooja Hegde's upcoming movies

Pooja Hegde has signed projects in the Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil languages. She is all set to be seen in the movie 'Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali' alongside Salman Khan, while she also plays the female lead in Ranveer Singh's 'Cirkus'. Pooja Hegde will also share the screen space with Tamil's most happening star Vijay in the much-awaited Tamil film "Beast".