Actress Pooja Hegde has shared how she spent time amid lockdown in a hilarious new post. The actress shared two monochrome photographs on Instagram, where she is seen sleeping in bed.

Describing her her life amid self-isolation due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country, Pooja captioned it: "My entire quarantine in a nutshell... #quarantinelife."

She then shared a photograph of herself doing yoga. In the image, the actress is seen balancing her body on one leg and performing the "ready-to-fly pose." "Next up.. take the other foot off the ground and fly off into the sunset.. #yogadreams #virabhadrasana3," Pooja Hegde captioned the image.

On the work front, Pooja Hegde was last seen onscreen in the Telugu action drama Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo starring Allu Arjun. Directed by Trivikram Srinivas, the film also features Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan.