Bigg Boss 14 might have ended but Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaz Gill still remain one of the most talked about BB contestants. The two, who shared a quirky equation inside the house, are rumoured to be in a relationship.

There has always been a lot of speculation on whether or not the two are in love and there chemistry remains quite talked about. The duo even bagged several projects together and stun each time they come on screen. However, the latest reports suggested that the two might have been already married.

Yes, you read that right. Several reports have claimed that the two tied-the-knot in hush-hush ceremony in December 2020. As per a Filmibeat report, the couple got married in a court ceremony in December 2020 and chose to keep it a secret until their traditional wedding.

The two have often spoken about how close they are as friends but have never accepted their relationship in public. It was on the reality show that sparks flew between the two and Shehnaaz was quite vocal about her crush on Sid.

Fans call the duo Sidnaaz and the duo keep trending every now and then. The fans would be more than elated to hear the news of their wedding. But, Sidharth has now reacted to the wedding rumours.

Replying to a man on Twitter on question about his marital status said, "Bhai Kunwara tag acha hai ... main tho kunwara hoon fir bhi kuch media walo ne shadi shuda karar kar diya hai ... maybe they know more than I do about me. (Brother, the bachelor tag is good. I am single but still some media people have got me married.) Well, this clears the air about their wedding rumours. When one of the Twitter users claimed that Sidharth had lost a lot of projects because of Shehnaaz, the dapper dude had a sassy reply. He said, "Life's too short to worry about what others say or think about you ..just enjoy life.. have fun...and give them something to talk about."

Well, wedding or no wedding, we hope the duo never part ways.