Ex-Bigg Boss contestants Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill grabbed several eyebrows when they were spotted together at the Mumbai airport a couple of days ago. The rumoured couple had flown to Punjab to shoot for a song.

As they stepped out of the Mumbai airport, the paparazzi got hold of them and began clicking pictures and shooting videos of them. We all know that both Sidharth and Shehnaaz are paparazzi friendly and are often seen interacting with them.

So when one of them shouted, 'hath pakad lo ek dusre ka' while asking them to pose together like a couple, Sidharth and Shehnaaz couldn't stop laughing. Shehnaaz even asked as she blushed under the face mask, "hath kyu pakde" and left everyone in awe of them. Check out the video right here,

Sidharth and Shehnaaz also created fan frenzy and were mobbed by their well-wishers to click a selfie with them. After spending a great time together in Punjab, the two have finally landed back in Mumbai and yet again, the two have made everyone heart beat faster than usual. Sidharth was seen thoroughly enjoying his time in Punjab, and he tried to imitate Shah Rukh Khan's signature pose during his visit to mustard fields.

Sidharth and Shehnaaz had created a sensation in the Bigg Boss house. Their PDA in the house was loved by fans and since then they are fondly referred to as Sidnaaz by fans.