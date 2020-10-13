Bigg Boss 14 is getting interesting with each passing day and with the few seniors inside the house, the entertainment has increased two-fold. The 'toofani seniors' Sidharth Shukla, Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan are locked inside the house for two weeks and given special powers.

Now, rumour has it that Shehnaaz Gill of Bigg Boss 13 fame will also be entering the house as a guest. The gorgeous lady has shared a post on Instagram hinting fans at something interesting coming up soon. In the picture, Shehnaaz is seen all glam up and sporting a shimmery outfit. Without revealing much, she captioned the post as, "Punjab di main kudi sardarni . @colorstv #staytuned #coming soon."

The post has certainly raised curiosity among her fans, who have been waiting to see her inside the house once again. It should be mentioned that Shehnaaz and BB13 winner Sidharth's chemistry on the previous season was loved by millions and if Shehnaaz enters Salman Khan show, it would be a treat to fans to watch their favourite couple locked inside the house once again.

Shehnaaz on Colors' Diwali special show:

Reports are also doing the rounds that Shehnaaz along with Sidharth and Rashami Desai will be seen together on Colors TV's special show Shandaar Ravivaar during the festive season of Diwali and Navratri. The trio will apparently charm the viewers with their dance performance.

Sara Gurpal evicted:

Meanwhile, Bigg Boss 14 saw its first eviction. After shortlisting three names - Sara Gurpal, Nishant Malkhani and Rahul Vaidya - for elimination, the toofani seniors eventually decided to evict Sara from the show. Sara's eviction has, however, not gone down well with her fans, who claims it to be unfair decision by the seniors and demands her return.