Even as Bollywood tries to move past the nepotism debate, fans and netizens are not letting any slip go. In light of everything that has happened, there's been a lot of debate and discussion and everyday more actors and members of the industry are encouraging in a shift in how the industry functions.

Today marks the 6th year of Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania that released in 2014. The movie starring Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Shukla was a romantic comedy that was a commercial success directed by Shashank Khaitan and produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

Fans celebrate #6YearsOfSidharthInHSKD

Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania was a fun-filled tale of modern love, the movie was also Sidharth Shukla's debut in a Bollywood film. The actor entered the big screen with this film. For fans of the actor, this marks an important landmark. Sidharth Shukla had also received the Stardust Award for Breakthrough Performance (Male) that year.

Fans celebrated the day on Twitter, while also calling out Karan Johar's Dharma Productions for failing to mention the actor in their tweet which only tagged Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt among the actors in the film. For fans, this was no small slight.

They also pointed out that director Shashank Khaitan was the only who acknowledged Sidharth in his posts and the actor reposted these posts to his story on Instagram.

The nepotism debate in Bollywood seems to be growing more intense. Whether it's a movie poster, a launch or an event, fans and netizens have become more vigilant of ignoring actors.