Bigg Boss 14 started on a powerful note. Every contestant inside the house has become competitive and are leaving no stone unturned to make themself stand out in the reality show. As per the rules of the game every week a contestant will bid adieu to the show. And finally, that one important and crucial contestant has been eliminated from the house.

Bigg Boss 14's Toofani Seniors Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Sidharth Shukla were asked to choose one contestant from the nominated contestant to evict from the BB house. The BB Seniors took Sara Gurpal's name, who was asked to leave BB 14 house.

The contestants who were nominated for eviction were Nishant Malkani, Rahul Vaidya, Shehzad Deol, Sara Gurpal, Eijaz Khan, Jaan Kumar Sanu and Abhinav Shukla. Hina Khan and Gauahar Khan were confused between Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Malkani. However, Sidharth Shukla wanted Sara Gurpal out as he found her fake. He managed to curb Hina and Gauahar's decision and got Sara Gurpal evicted from the house.

Who got maximum votes?

Sara Gurpal had got only one vote while Rahul Vaidya and Nishant Malkani had got maximum votes. After Sidharth Shukla took Sara Gurpal's name, Rubina Dilaik was seen consoling her and called their decision unfair. Jaan was seen crying, as he had nominated her for eviction. However, Jasmin Bhasin asked him not to blame himself.

Netizens express displeasure on social media after the seniors call the decision of eliminating Sara.

The decision of seniors didn't go down well with the netizens, social media was abuzz with hate comments, and the ardent BB fans slammed the seniors for being unfair to Sara. They also slammed the seniors – Sidharth for being adamant and Hina and Gauahar for not standing up for their decision and agreeing to Sidharth. Most of the fans were of the onion that Jaan, Nishant or Rahul should have been evicted.

Sara who was nominated by only 1 idiot had to leave the show because 1 "senior" out of 3 wanted her to go.



Why did Gauhar and Hina even agree to this if they were in a clear majority !?#BiggBoss14 #BB14#SaraGurpal — ??????? ❦︎ (@bhumika__maru) October 12, 2020

Sara Gurpal may have been sent to Secret room or some hotel.



There has been no interview loaded till now by any news media. Normally interviews are aired as soon as contestant is evicted.



As per my opinion, Sara Gurpal may be back after seniors exit. — Bigg Boss and IPL Fan? (@navin_duggal) October 12, 2020

sara gurpal is way way better than jaan kumar and she really doesn't deserve to get evicted, agree or d¡e#BigBoss14 ▪ #BB14 — m. (@oojaanejaana) October 12, 2020

I have heard Sara Gurpal has been evicted WTH I know she would have done better? I hope they bring her back? I mean are you being for real it’s only the first week?The concept of seniors has completely ruined the show not saying anything against Hina and Gauahar.❤️ #BB14 — Maria12 (@maria_x12) October 12, 2020

Sara gurpal is evicted in 1st week from bigboss house even she did task great, nominated by 1 person only ..and 2 votes are in her favour out of 3. But still, she is evicted because Sidharth shukhla against her...



Very unfair decission..... #BB14 #saragurupal #SidharthShukla — Manjinder Chahal (@Manjind12520562) October 13, 2020

For the unversed, Sara Gurpal is a Punjabi actress and singer.