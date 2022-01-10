Actor Siddharth sparked a controversy with his "lewd" tweet against badminton player Saina Nehwal. After a severe backlash, Siddharth issued a clarification on his "subtle cock" remark, defending his stance. But netizens were not in any mood to spare as they lashed out at the Bollywood actor for a "sexist and misogynist" remark.

Saina Nehwal has also reacted to Siddharth's tweet, which was in response to her reaction to PM Narendra Modi's security lapse in Punjab.

Siddharth gone too far?

Saina Nehwal had reacted to PM Modi's security incident in Punjab and said that "No nation can claim itself to be safe if the security of its own PM gets compromised. I condemn, in the strongest words possible, the cowardly attack on PM Modi by anarchists. #BharatStandsWithModi #PMModi."

To this, Siddharth reacted and tweeted: "Subtle cock champion of the world... Thank God we have protectors of India. Shame on you #Rihanna." Siddharth's tweet was in reference to Rihanna's tweet in support of farmers protest in February last year.

This tweet by Siddharth angered netizens, who called him out. Siddharth then defended his stance and issued a clarification to the "subtle cock" remark. He wrote: "'COCK & BULL' That's the reference. Reading otherwise is unfair and leading! Nothing disrespectful was intended, said or insinuated. Period."

NCW seeks action against Siddharth

Condemning the "lewd and inappropriate remark" by Siddharth against badminton player Saina Nehwal on Twitter, the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Monday sought "prompt and strict action" against the actor for using indecent language for women on social media.

In a statement issued by the NCW, which was shared by its chairperson Rekha Sharma on Twitter, the commission said that it had come across a post of actor Siddhart using lewd comments on Twitter on the post of Saina Nehwal.

The NCW termed Sidharth's tweet as being "misogynist and outrageous to the modesty of a woman amounting to disrespect and insult to dignity of women on social media platform. (sic)"

Stating that it had taken suo moto cognisance of the issue, the commission said that its chairperson Rekha Sharma had written to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra to investigate the matter and register an FIR under the relevant provisions of law.