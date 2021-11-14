Sunday was a memorable day for the budding players of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex as the ace shuttler Saina Nehwal visited the complex to encourage and motivate them. She gave them the mantra of success.

After paying obeisance at the holy cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir, the badminton star made it a point to motivate players who are getting training in the complex located at the base camp of the shrine at Katra.

She was welcomed at the sports complex by Ramesh Kumar, Chief Executive Officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB).

Work hard to achieve success; Saina asks budding players

Saina's visit to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Sports Complex not only motivated girls but also inspired budding players to achieve new feats in the field of sports. She gave a call for budding sportspersons to work hard and chart their careers. The star player also had a word of advice for parents: nurture the sporting talent in young kids as parents' support holds the key to the development of a player.

A regular training day for the players at SMVD Sports Complex turned into a memorable one as they got to meet an Indian ace shuttler.

Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB while applauding her accomplishments remarked that she is a role model to everyone as "her hard work has taken her to great heights".

Prominent among those present included Dr. Sunil Sharma, Joint Chief Executive Officer, SMVDSB, Rakesh Kumar, Paralympic Archer, coaches, and players from many disciplines.

Ace shuttler seeks blessing of Mata Vaishno Devi

The badminton star, earlier, paid obeisance at the holy cave shrine along with her family members and friends.

It is worth noting that the star badminton player has come to the holy shrine many times before to seek blessings, however, this was for the first time she visited the SMVD sports complex to motivate players.

Two players from SMVD sports complex participated in Tokyo Paralympics

The two para archers of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board's Sports Complex Rakesh Kumar and Jyoti Baliyan had participated in the recently concluded Tokyo Paralympics.

Kumar is a native of Katra and Baliyan belongs to Uttar Pradesh but has been trained at the Shrine Board's Sports Complex, Katra, for the last four years. Both these archers have been trained under the guidance of coach Kuldeep Vedwan at the sports complex.

Shrine Board's Sports Complex has been producing sportspersons of national and international standards in various sporting disciplines including archery, athletics, judo, shooting, and badminton who have been showing promising results in varied competitions.

SMVDSB Archery Academy is accredited under Khelo India by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.