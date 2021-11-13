After his selection as a member of the India A team for the forthcoming South Africa tour, politicians are competing with each other to congratulate pacer Umran Malik- who is suffixed with the title of 'Jammu Express'.

For the last some days Jammu city's Gujjar Nagar has become a VIP locality as one after another politician is visiting the residence of Umran Malik to felicitate him for his selection in the Indian Team.

A day after leaders of the J&K unit of BJP including the president of the party Ravinder Raina and ex-Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta visited Malik's residence, today two senior Congress leaders and ex-ministers Raman Bhalla and Yogesh Sawhney reached Gujjar Nagar to congratulate 'Jammu Express'.

Proud moment for J&K: Cong leaders

While hailing Umran Malik for his achievement, Congress leaders said that it was a proud moment for the residence of Jammu and Kashmir.

"It is inspiring and commendable that the young man delivered in performance and emerged as a deserving player. It is a matter of great pride for Jammu that Malik will play for the Indian Team", said Raman Bhalla and wished Malik success in the South Africa tour.

Umran Malik's family, which had prior personal relations with the Congress leaders Raman Bhalla and Yogesh Sawhney and long-time association with the Congress party, thanked them for their congratulations and wishes and appreciated the visit.

Umran father sells vegetables outside Congress headquarters

Umran's father Abdul Rashid Malik sells vegetables and fruits just near the gate of Congress headquarters at Sheedhi Chowk in the heart of Jammu city.

Malik's family has cordial relations with all Congress leaders of J&K. After BJP leaders visited the family, Congress leaders rushed to Umran's house to congratulate him for his achievement.

J&K BJP president Ravinder Raina along with former Deputy Chief Minister, Kavinder Gupta visited the house of Umran Malik.

Speaking on the occasion, Kavinder Gupta said that Umran has brought laurels to the UT of J&K by his ability and grit. He said that the young boy has set an example for others to perform and achieve the same feat in the coming times as there is no dearth of talent in the UT in general and in Jammu in particular.

Ravinder Raina said that Umran has become an inspiration for others and his success will encourage others to follow the pursuit and achieve success in their fields. He said that the BJP government in the Centre has given equal opportunities to one and all and discrimination of any sort has been eliminated. He said that talent is the only key to success now as the era of recommendations has gone.

Devender Singh Rana, who has recently joined BJP after resigning from National Conference, was the first politician to reach Umran Malik's house. As Rana shared his picture with Malik on his social media account, competition started among politicians to congratulate Malik, who is the first player from the Jammu region to play for India.