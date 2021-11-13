In a big relief to senior BJP and former Deputy Chief Minister of J&K Dr. Nirmal Singh, the J&K Special Tribunal has kept in abeyance the notice issued by the Jammu Development Authority (JDA) regarding the demolition of his palatial bungalow at Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway.

The JDA in its notice issued on November 8 had directed Dr. Nirmal Singh to demolish his illegally constructed palatial house on the outskirts of the city within five days. The house has been constructed at village Ban in Nagrota area.

As per order vide no JDA/BOCA/A/1271-76 dated 8-11-2021, JDA issued an order of demolition in terms of section 7(3) of control of Building operation Act, 1988 to Dr. Nirmal Singh and his wife Mamta Singh.

"If you fail to remove the illegal construction with the stipulated period the same shall be demolished by the enforcement wing of JDA and the cost of removal shall be recovered from you as arrears of land revenue," the notice further reads.

Judicial Member keeps the much-publicized notice in abeyance

Rajesh Sekri, a Judicial Member of the J&K Special Tribunal has kept in abeyance the notice.

After hearing both the parties, Tribunal ordered that the impugned order dated November 8, 2021, shall remain in abeyance, and parties were directed to maintain status-quo on spot till December 7, 2021.

An advocate of Dr. Nirmal Singh submitted that former Deputy Chief Minister is the owner in possession of a residential plot measuring 04 Kanals comprising in Khasra No. 441 Min, Khata No. 534 Min, Khewat No. situated at Revenue village Ban, which was purchased by him vide Sale Deed dated 20.05.2014 and the area where the land is situated, being outside the jurisdiction of any development authority, the appellant raised the construction of a house and the structure of the house was completed in all respects at the beginning of the year 2017.

Nirmal Singh: Why only action against me?

Reacting to the notice served by the JDA Dr. Nirmal Singh earlier, in a video message, said: "I hope that the government will take action on 'unauthorized colonies' constructed in the jurisdiction of the JDA over a period of time during its expansion".

Quoting some media reports, Dr. Singh said that many unauthorized colonies were being developed in Jammu but no action has been taken by the authorities. He, however, said that he will approach Court for justice.