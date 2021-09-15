Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty reached Katra, the base of the cave shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi, on Wednesday afternoon and started the 14-kilometer journey on the horse. The Bollywood star had to reach the holy shrine on the helicopter but the chopper service was suspended due to thick clouds and less visibility. So, she decided to proceed for the pilgrimage on the horse. Shilpa Shetty is accompanied by a group of people including her staff members and some friends.

"I am a devotee of Mata Vaishno Devi"

In an informal chat with media persons at Katra, Shilpa Shetty said that she is a devotee of Mata Vaishno Devi. Shilpa said that it is all due to her faith in the holy shrine that she visits after repeated intervals.

"Whenever Mata Vaishno Devi call me, I immediately reached this holy shrine to have 'Darshan' of Mata to seek her blessings," she said.

Mumbai Crime branch files chargesheet against Kundra, others

It is a coincidence that when the Mumbai Crime Branch has filed chargesheet against her husband, Shilpa Shetty was praying at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi. As per reports in ANI, the charge sheet has been filed against Raj Kundra and others.

Reportedly, the Mumbai Crime Branch had filed a charge sheet in the case against nine people, who were arrested in February. At that time, Raj Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe's name was not present in that but later their name too came to light leading to their arrest. The nine accused are currently out on bail.

"Mumbai Crime Branch submitted a 1500-page supplementary chargesheet in connection with the pornography case, today, before Esplanade Court. The chargesheet has been filed against businessman and actor Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra and others," reports said.

The Crime Branch had arrested Raj Kundra on July 19 for his alleged involvement in the production and circulation of pornographic content on mobile applications. It had filed its chargesheet in the alleged obscene films racket case against nine people in April this year.

Raj Kundra has been booked under several sections of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.