Actor Siddharth, who was seen promoting his upcoming movie 'Maha Samudram' all the way, had a couple of media interactive sessions yesterday. As Maha Samudram starring Sharwanad and Siddharth in the lead roles is prepping up for its release, Siddharth has been actively promoting the movie.

One of the journalists quizzed Siddharth regarding his mockery after Samantha announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya. Siddharth's response, however, appeared irresponsible, as he dodges the matter saying that he tweets what he wants to, and people could always equate in their way.

"I have always been proactive on my social media pages. I even tweet stuff every day. So, it is people's choice to interlink it with any other happenings. I remember what my teacher taught me at school and I just put it out there. If people want to connect it with something else, I am not responsible", Siddharth said.

Given the fact that Siddharth and Samantha once dated, the duo had an unpleasant ending. Also, both of them share a history that points at a couple of indirect, virtual wars of words.

In this frame of context, Siddharth posted a cryptic message right after Samantha announced her divorce, which triggered her fanbase.

"One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school. Cheaters never prosper. What's yours?", Siddharth wrote on his Twitter timeline, right after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation.

On the other hand, Siddharth's upcoming movie Maha Samudram is prepping for its release soon. Directed by RX-100 fame Ajay Bhupathi, the movie stars Sharwanand, Anu Emmanuel, Aditi Rao Hydari, and others in the lead roles apart from Siddharth.