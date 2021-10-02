Given the fact that Actor Siddharth and Samantha do not have a pleasant history, the 'Bommarillu' actor makes a sly comment regarding Samantha's divorce from Naga Chaitanya on his social media website.

To add to the ongoing things, Siddharth came up with a tweet where he mentions something about 'cheating'. The fact that Siddharth is Samantha's former lover, this tweet is being considered kind of revenge after the 'Rangasthalam' actress announced her divorce from Naga Chaitanya.

"One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school. Cheaters never prosper. What's yours?", Siddharth wrote on his microblogging site right after Naga Chaitanya and Samantha announced their separation.

Well, this sly Tweet by actor Siddharth is being ridiculed by his own fans and followers, as it is not the right time to bring in his personal feelings.

"It was over with you both years ago. Why are you doing this now?", a netizen questioned. A few of his followers even mentioned that it is not good that he carried his hatred all the way until now.

Even earlier, the duo had a couple of virtual spats, which only brought negativity for them. So, we have to wait and see until Samantha responds to this dig by Siddharth.

After making headlines about their relationship status, Telugu's most celebrated couple Samantha and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation earlier today. This official piece of information shocked the whole movie industry, as well as the Telugu audience. The duo took to their social media to announce that they are going to continue being friends nevertheless.