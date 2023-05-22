Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah reiterated his stand that he would not flowers or shawls from people who often give it as a mark of respect and instead books will be accepted.

"I have decided not to accept flowers or shawls from people who often give it as a mark of respect. This is for during both personal and public events. People can give books if they want to express their love and respect in the form of gifts. May all your love and affection continue to be on me," Siddaramaiah tweeted on Sunday.

It may be noted that Siddaramaiah's tweitter account is still not a verified account and does not have a blue tick as other political leaders have been accorded by the micro-blogging platform.

He also instructed the police officers to roll back his "zero-traffic" protocol when he was CM earlier in order to avoid traffic congestion problems for the public in Bengaluru and other major cities.



"I have informed the Bangalore City Police Commissioner to withdraw the zero traffic facility given to my vehicle. I have taken this decision after finding that the traffic congestion on the road is causing inconvenience to the public due to zero traffic," he tweeted.

BJP's record

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah further said on Sunday that 'no one in BJP has lost their life due to terrorism, but Late Prime Ministers Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi died in terror attacks.

He was speaking to reporters on the occasion of Rajiv Gandhi Punya Smarane (death anniversary) programme organised at the Congress office in Bengaluru.

"Late PM Jawahar Lal Nehru laid the strong foundation of democracy. It is because of Nehru, that democracy is successful in India. The Congress party has strengthened the foundations of democracy," he said.

"Nehru always maintained that the opposition should work honestly. There is no comparison of Nehru with the present PM," Siddaramaiah said.

"Congress is in forefront with regards to upholding the integrity of the country. Rajiv Gandhi decentralised power," the Chief Minister said.

Speaking about former CM Bommai's statement that Congress has failed to fulfil guarantees, Siddaramaiah stated that by next cabinet meeting all guarantees will be fulfilled.

"Mr. Bommai, all guarantees will reach the people. We have kept our words before. In the future also we will continue to do so. This is the difference between Congress and BJP. The BJP governments at the Centre and state level have not achieved any development," he charged.