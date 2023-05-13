Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Saturday offered prayers at the Jakhoo Hanuman Temple in Shimla and prayed for the Congress win in Karnataka.

During her visit to the temple, she sought blessings for the happiness and prosperity of the people. Sonia Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi are on a personal visit to Shimla.

Her visit to Jhakoo temple, which has the tallest Lord Hanuman idol in Himachal Pradesh.

Meanwhile, as the counting of votes for the Karnataka Assembly elections began on Saturday, Chief Minister and BJP leader Basavaraj Bommai also paid a visit to a Hanuman temple in Hubballi.

Hours before, Kumaraswamy who made a visit said, "In the next 2-3 hours, it will become clear. Exit polls show that the two national parties will score in a big way. The exit polls have given 30-32 seats to JD(S). I am a small party, there is no demand for me...I am hoping for a good development."

On May 9, top leaders of the ruling BJP and the opposition Congress sought the blessings of Lord Anjaneya (Hanuman). The visit went beyond invoking divine blessings as both the parties used the occasion to make a political point.

