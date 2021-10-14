Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer Shyam Singha Roy is all set to hit the screens worldwide in December. The makers of Shyam Singha Roy, took to their social media to make an announcement regarding the same earlier today.

Shyam Singha Roy's release date

Unveiling a powerful poster with Goddess Kali in the backdrop, Nani's latest poster features him in two fierce avatars. On the occasion of Dussehra, the makers also released a motion poster, which doubles the anticipation.

"Introducing Vasu, #ShyamSinghaRoy 'KALI' is a ferocious form of 'DEVI'. In theatres this December," Nani wrote on his Twitter. The poster hints at the two different shades Nani has portrayed in the upcoming movie.

Shyam Singha Roy has completed its shooting and is to enter the post-production phase. Soon, the makers are to wrap the post-production formalities, so as to accommodate for its huge release during the Christmas season.

As the movie Shyam Singha Roy revolves around Kolkatta, Nani is to appear in a never-before avatar in this movie. Earlier, his look with a mustache has already grabbed everyone's attention.

Other details:

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainment banner.

Actors Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam are to appear in important roles in this movie. Mickey J Meyer is roped in to compose the music. Shyam Singha Roy is currently in the post-production phase, as would get a wrap for its huge release soon. More details to follow.