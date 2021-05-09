On the occasion of actress Sai Pallavi's birthday, the first look poster from her upcoming movie attracts her fans and followers. It was earlier reported that Sai Pallavi is to be seen in Nani starrer 'Shyam Singha Roy'. The makers unveil the first look poster which features Sai Pallavi in a dynamic- Devi-like attire.

Sai Pallavi's first look poster from Shyam Singha Roy

Touted to be the story from early times, Nani's upcoming movie Shyam Singha Roy apparently revolves around an interesting story with West Bengal as its backdrop. The movie is one of the most anticipated ones in Telugu, Sai Pallavi is to be seen as one of the female leads.

Her first look poster unveiled earlier today has hinted that she would be seen in a rather bold and dynamic role. With Hindu Goddess Devi's Trishul in her hand, Sai Pallavi is featured in a never-before avatar. Fire set ablaze around her, dressed up for Dusshera celebrations, Sai Pallavi is seen in a saree draped, hair done like the Goddess. Sai Pallavi looks apt as her attire hints at a Bengali lady's look during the Devi Navratris.

Other details about Shyam Singha Roy

Helmed by Rahul Sankrityan, Shyam Singha Roy is produced by Venkat Boyanapalli. Actresses Krithi Shetty and Madonna Sebastian are the other female leads who would appear in significant roles in this movie. Other star casts from the movie include Jisshu Sengupta, Rahul Ravindran, Murali Sharma, and Abhinav Gomatam.

Nani's first look from Shyam Singha Roy caught all the attention when it was unveiled as well. Nani is to be seen in never-before attire, with a Bengali kind of styling and dressing.

Sai Pallavi's upcoming movies

On the other hand, Sai Pallavi is to appear in upcoming movies Love Story and Virata Parvam. Love Story stars Naga Chaitanya as her love interest, while Rana Daggubati plays the male lead in Virata Parvam opposite Sai Pallavi.

