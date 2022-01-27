Shweta Tiwari has landed in trouble owing to her controversial statement on "God". The actress, who was at the promotions of her upcoming show made a statement that has now landed her in a major soup. Tiwari's statement on God and her undergarments has irked many. The actress was talking at the promotion of her web series - Show Stopper.

Shweta's statement

The show also stars Rohit Roy, Digangana Suryavanshi, and Sourabh Raaj Jain in lead roles. Shweta was referring to Sourabh Raaj Jain who was earlier playing the role of Lord Krishna in Mahabharata while making the statement. She said, "Mere bra ki size bhagwan le rahe hai (God is taking the measurements for my bra)."

People offended

Now, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra has directed police to probe the matter and prepare a report within 24 hours. The video of Tiwari making the statement has since gone viral. Sourabh, who made a name for himself by playing Lord Krishna, would be seen as a fashion designer in the show.

"I have heard it and I strongly condemn it," Home Minister Narottam Mishra told ANI. "I have directed the police commissioner of Bhopal to probe it and give a report within 24 hours. After that, we will see what action can be taken in the matter," he said.

Shweta Tiwari was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi. The actress emerged as one of the strongest players and made more news for accusing Rohit Shetty of favouritism.