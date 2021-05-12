After Shweta Tiwari released CCTV footage of Abhinav Kohli manhandling her, the estranged husband has shared his side of the story. Abhinav, went live soon after the video, where he was seen crying and asking for justice. He even asked Shweta how much would she lie and when would she stop. The estrangement between Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli couldn't get any murkier. Ever since the couple parted ways the two have been involved in a lot of mudslingings. Not just that, the duo never cease from washing their dirty linen in public.

CCTV footage

After Shweta Tiwari went to Cape Town to shoot for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Abhinav took to social media to slam her. He accused her of abandoning their son, Reyansh. He added that Shweta had left their son in a hotel and he roamed around hotel-to-hotel searching for her son. It was then that Shweta Tiwari shared a video of Abhinav allegedly manhandling her in their society's garden. The CCTV footage soon went viral and many celebs lashed out at Abhinav Kohli too.

Abhinav shares his side of the 'truth'

Ekta Kapoor, Ridhima Pandit, Karanvir Bohra, Teejay Sidhu, Anita Hassanandani were some of the celebs who strongly reacted to the video. They also demanded that Abhinav be put behind bars. It was then that Abhinav also came online on his social media page. The actor looked weary and continued to cry throughout the video. He accused Shweta Tiwari of showing only one side of the story and said that his son never wants to stay with Shweta.

Talking about that particular day, he said that his son didn't want to stay with Shweta and instead wanted to stay with his 'papa'. He shared several videos of his son Reyansh happily playing with him and even saying that he wants to stay with papa. Kohli urged the media and netizens to not believe anything Shweta is saying and also sought justice.