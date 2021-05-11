The ugly battle between Shweta Tiwari and estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has now taken an even worse turn. Shweta has now shared a cctv footage of her society where Abhinav Kohli is allegedly seen manhandling her. Tiwari added that her son Reyansh is terrified of him because of the violent behaviour.

Shweta also added that she shared the video just so that the truth comes out but will delete the video eventually. This comes after Abhinav Kohli accused Shweta of abandoning their son and whisking off to Cape Town for the shoot of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Sharing the CCTV footage, Shweta wrote, "Now let the truth Come out!!! (But this is not going to stay forever on my account, I will eventually delete it, I am posting this right now to reveal the truth,then it goes off) This is why my Child is scared of him! After this incident my child was scared for more than a month, he was so scared that he would not even sleep properly at Night! His hand hurt for more than 2 weeks. Even now he is scared of his papa coming home or meeting him (sic)."

"I can't let my Child go Through this mental trauma.. I try my best to keep him calm and happy! But this Horrible Man makes sure my baby's mental health goes back to Square one! If this is not Physical abuse then what is!!!!? It is the CCTV footage of my society (sic)," she further added.

Abhinav Kohli had alleged that Shweta Tiwari had left their son in a hotel before leaving for Cape Town. He added that he went from hotel-to-hotel looking for their son but to no avail. Shweta responded that Reyansh was with her mother and daughter Palak. To this, Abhinav made another video and asked Shweta Tiwari why she couldn't leave their son to him and why she had to leave amid the pandemic leaving the little one like this.