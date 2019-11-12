A few months after Shweta Tiwari registered a police complaint against her husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence, the television actress has opened up about how she is dealing with a failed marriage for the second time and maintaining peace of mind.

Comparing husband Abhinav Kohli to a 'poisonous infection', Shweta has said that she is happy again. "To be honest I am happy. People say you are going through so much. I want to tell everyone I was going through a difficult time but now I am in a happy space. I was going through severe pain because of an infection, I got it operated and got it out of my body. There was an infection which was hurting me badly, I got it removed. People thought it was my hand, part of my body, but they need to understand it was poisonous and I had to take it out. And now, I am healthy again. Don't think I am trying to portray myself happy, I am actually happy," Tiwari told TOI.

Inspiring ladies who are going through domestic abuse to come out and speak up, Shweta said, "I want to ask those people who are saying how can her marriage go wrong even for the second time. I want to ask them why can't things go wrong. At least, I have the courage to face it and come out in open and talk about the problem. Whatever, I am doing today is for the betterment of my family and my kids."

"There are so many people out there who are married but still have boyfriend and girlfriends. I think I am better than them at least I have guts to come out and say dude I don't want to stay with you. I am doing all this without thinking people would judge me or what you people are going to write about me. I want to send message across to all the females who shy away from talking about troubles in their married life because they fear of being judged," she added.

The case

Shweta Tiwari had registered a police complaint against her husband Abhinav Kohli for domestic violence in the month of August 2019. The actress had also alleged that Abhinav not only used to make obscene comments about her daughter but also used to show her obscene videos.

"Shweta Tiwari has registered a case of molestation against Abhinav Kohli. He would make obscene comments about her daughter and even show her obscene videos. He was arrested under Sections 509, 354 (a), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act on Sunday, and produced before the court yesterday," a police official told Times of India.