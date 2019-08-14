Fans of popular television actress Shweta Tiwari were in for a shock when she filed a police complaint against her second husband Abhinav Kohli accusing him of domestic violence and for molesting her daughter Palak Tiwari.

Palak too opened up through a long social media post about what happened inside the closed doors between her and her stepfather. And now, Abhinav's mother Poonam Kohli, has come out denying all allegations against her son and also said that Shweta wanted to divorce him.

Talking to Times of India, Poonam said that Abhinav and Shweta have not been in good terms since the past two years and it was Abhinav who tried to sort things out as he wanted to live with both his kids - Reyaansh (son of Shweta and Abhinav) and Palak.

"He wanted to live with Shweta as Reyaansh was too young and it was his dream to live under one roof with both his kids. However, things did not work out between them. Abhinav took care of Palak since she was a kid and Raja Chaudhary had left her. Even while she was in the Bigg Boss house and her mom had to travel to her native place, Abhinav was there to take care of Palak," she said.

Further adding, "From her school admission, attending parents meeting in school, to tying her school laces, he has done everything. They have conveniently forgotten everything and putting such false and dirty allegations against him just because they want to get rid of him. She wanted to divorce him. I don't want to talk about it further."

Abhinav's mother, however, wants things to be sorted out between her son and Shweta as their grandchild Reyaansh is too young and she doesn't want him to be mentally disturbed. "Abhinav has been doing a lot for his kids and we don't want to affect the kid's psyche. He is too young. The truth will one day come out how much my son Abhinav has sacrificed for both his kids," she said.

Abhinav was arrested under Sections 509, 354 (a), 323, 504, 506 of the IPC and 67-A of the IT Act on August 11 and was later granted bail. Shweta, the original Prerna of Kasautii Zindagii Kay, in her FIR mentioned that Abhinav would make inappropriate comments about her daughter and even show her obscene videos.