Sushant Singh's tragic and untimely demise has left the entire nation reeling under tremendous shock. Social media is flooded with grieving, mourning messages at what a great loss this is.

While one section is expressing their shock and disbelief over Sushant's suicide, there are a few who have to take the blame of not being able to do something for the actor.

While Karan Johar has said that he felt Sushant needed someone to share his life with, director Mukesh Bhatt has said that he saw it coming. Taking to Instagram and sharing a warm picture with Sushant Singh, Karan Johar wrote, "I blame myself for not being in touch with you for the past year..... I have felt at times like you may have needed people to share your life with...but somehow I never followed up on that feeling...will never make that mistake again...we live in very energetic and noisy but still very isolated times ...some of us succumb to these silences and go within...we need to not just make relationships but also constantly nurture them....Sushant's unfortunate demise has been a huge wake-up call to me ...to my level of compassion and to my ability to foster and protect my equations.....I hope this resonates with all of you as well....will miss your infectious smile and your bear hug ...."

Nikhil Dwivedi, Anubhav Sinha burst out

Dabangg 3 and Veere Di Wedding co-producer, Nikhil Dwivedi took to social media to blast Bollywood's elite club and also indirect left a strong message for Karan Johar. He wrote, "At times our movie industry's hypocrisy gets to me. High &mighty announcing they shud ve kept in touch with Sushant. Cmon u didn't! &thts coz his career dipped. So STFU! R u in touch with Imran Khan, Abhay Deol &others? No! But u were, when they were doing well."

Anubhav Sinha also shared similar opinion and said, "The Bollywood Privilege Club must sit down and think hard tonight. PS- Now don't ask me to elaborate any further." Sapna Bhavnani, who styled Sushant's hair in MS Dhoni biopic also lashed out Bollywood's hypocrisy on social media. She wrote, "It's no secret Sushant was going through very tough times for the last few years. No one in the industry stood up for him nor did they lend a helping hand. To post about him today is the biggest display of how shallow the industry really is. No one here is your friend. RIP."