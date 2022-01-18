Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have announced their separation after being married for almost two decades. While their marriage seemed rock solid and split proof, the news of their separation has left many shocked. Being a part of the industry brings its own pros and cons and for Dhanush, it hasn't been that easy either. More than his professional achievements, his personal life has grabbed eyeballs. And one such instance was his link-up rumors with Shruti Haasan.

It was during the shooting of 3 that Shruti Haasan and Dhanush were linked together. Rumour mills were abuzz with unsavory reports of something brewing between the two. However, once the film was released, so did the baseless rumors. However, in an interview with Filmfare, Shruti Haasan had revealed that she wouldn't trash talk her friendship with Dhanush just to make people stop talking about them.

Shruti's honest response on affair rumours

"I know there are 10,000 rumors. For me, it's a rare connect with someone. Dhanush is an important friend because when nobody thought I could play the part in 3, he stood by me and said I could do it. For anyone in any job, it's important that people have faith in you. I owe him so much. Also we get along well. We have so much to talk about," Shruti had told Filmfare.

He is also a comprehensive artiste. But I'm not going around justifying to people. I'm not going to tell people to put a microchip in my bum and follow me, so that they can know the truth. He is my best friend in the business. He has always helped me artistically. I won't throw that in trash just because people are talking nonsense about us. I've never bothered much about what people say," Haasan further added.