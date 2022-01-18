The news of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa opting for divorce after 18 years of being married has left the county in a state of shock. One of the power couples of Indian cinema, the two were held as an icon and their marriage seemed to be for keeps. However, this is not the first time that a broken southern celebrity marriage has left us aghast.

Let's take a look at a few other southern celeb couples whose parting broke our hearts.

Amala Paul and AL Vijay: Actress Amala Paul and filmmaker AL Vijay got married in June 2014. The two decided to part ways after only 2 years of being married in 2016. While AL Vijay is now married to someone else, Amala remains single.

Facebook/ Amala Paul

Pawan Kalyan and Renu Desai: Another celeb separation that shocked us all was that of Pawan Kalyan and wife Renu Desai. The couple got married in 2009 and parted ways in 2012.

Twitter

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha shattered several hearts when they announced their divorce just after 4 years of their marriage. "To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we all believe will always hold a special bond between us", Naga Chaitanya's press note said.

Nagarjuna Twitter Account

Soundarya and Ashwin Ramkumar: Rajinikanth's younger daughter Soundarya too parted ways with husband Ashwin Ramkumar. The two had been married for seven years. Soundarya had earlier said that she and her husband decided to part ways due to irreconcilable differences.