In a shocking piece of news, actor Dhanush and his wife Aishwaryaa Rajnikanth have announced separation. One of the most popular and loved couples of the industry, Dhanush and Aishwaryaa have been married for 18 years. The couple took to social media to announce the news of their separation. The news has sent shockwaves across the nation and among the fans of the couple.

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," Dhanush wrote.

"Please do Respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with this. Om Namashivaaya! Spread love," he further said.

Aishwaryaa also shared the same statement on her social media page. While sharing the news, Aishwaryaa wrote, "No caption needed...only your understanding n your love necessary!"

Dhanush - Aishwaryaa's love story

Dhanush and Aishwaryaa got married when he was just 21. The two tied the knot in 2004. Aishwaryaa is two years older than him. However, age never came in their way. Dhanush had thanked the media for making the two of them get married. It was said that such strong were the rumours of something brewing between Dhanush and Aishwaryaa that the families met and decided to make it true.

"The best thing about our relationship is the fact that we give each other plenty of space. Neither of us believes in changing for the other person just because we want to be together. When you are in your mid-20ss your mind is set in terms of what you believe in and it is very hard to change yourself," Dhanush had said in an interview to a leading publication.