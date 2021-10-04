It was around a couple of days back that Tollywood stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya announced their separation. Reports also suggested that Samantha had turned down the offer of Rs 200 crore as alimony from the Akkineni family. And now, Kangana Ranaut has claimed that a 'Bollywood divorce expert' has played a crucial role behind the divorce of Samantha and Naga Chaithanya.

Kangana Ranaut targeting Aamir Khan?

In one of her recent Instagram stories, Kangana Ranaut claimed that Naga Chaitanya had recently worked with a Bollywood superstar who is a divorce expert, and he could be the reason behind the duo's separation.

"This South actor who suddenly divorced his wife was married for 4 years and in a relationship with her for more than a decade recently came in contact with a Bollywood superstar who is also known as Bollywood divorce expert, has ruined many women and children lives is now his guiding light and agony aunt. So, it all went smoothly. This is not a blind item. We all know who I am talking about," wrote Kangana Ranaut.

It should be noted that Naga Chaitanya had recently worked with Aamir Khan in the movie Laal Singh Chaddha. As Kangana's status on Instagram went viral on online spaces, netizens have started speculating that the Bollywood superstar she referred was none other than Aamir Khan. A few months back, Aamir Khan had announced his separation from his second wife of 15 years Kiran Rao.

Nagarjuna heartbroken

Earlier, Naga Chaitanya's father Nagarjuna Akkineni has revealed that Samantha will be always dear to his family. He also called the breakup ''unfortunate.''

"With a heavy heart let me say this! Whatever happened between Sam and Chay is very unfortunate. What happens between a wife and husband is very personal. Sam and Chay both are dear to me. My family will always cherish the moments spent with Sam and she will always be dear to us! May God bless them both with strength," wrote the Tollywood superstar on Twitter.