Akkineni Naga Chaitanya and Samantha break the news regarding their divorce. The couple who was wedded at a private event in Goa has announced to part their ways after 4 years of their marriage. Samantha and Naga Chaitanya made an official announcement regarding the same earlier today.

Naga Chaitanya and Samantha's wedding has recently grabbed headlines, as there were endless rumors about their parting ways away. But, as both of them stayed mum on the issue, it was assumed the couple would resolve the issues between them. Now that the couple has come up with the official statement, it came as a shocker to the entire film industry, media, and fans.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's official announcement regarding their divorce:

"To all our well-wishers. After much deliberation and thought Sam and I have decided to part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths. We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we all believe will always hold a special bond between us", Naga Chaitanya's press note reads.

Samantha also took to her social media websites to give her statement regarding their divorce. "We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on", Naga Chaitanya and Samantha request.