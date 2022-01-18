The news of Dhanush and Aishwaryaa's split has sent shockwaves across the nation. The power couple had been married for over 18 years. Fans are having a hard time digesting the news that the two, who seemed madly-in-love, could fall apart like this. Amid their divorce news, a three-month-old post of Aishwaryaa for Dhanush has gone viral.

Aishwaryaa's post

In the post, Aishwaryaa called herself a "proud wife". Dhanush won the National Film Award for Asuran in 2021. On the other hand, Rajinikanth won the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Aishwaryaa had taken to social media to share the picture and wrote, "They are mine ... and this is history #prouddaughter #proudwife."

Ever since their divorce news, several fans have thronged the post and dropped comments. Fans are questioning how things went that bad within months that the two had to call it quits. Many are asking the two to think over their decision and reconcile. The question on what exactly went wrong between the two remains a mystery.

Dhanush's divorce announcement

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting... Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Aishwaryaa and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better," Dhanush wrote announcing the separation.