Even in the 21st century, a majority of Indian men follow the tradition of marrying younger women. However, there are several celebrities who have broken this cliche by marrying women elder than them. From Sachin Tendulkar to Kollywood superstar Dhanush, there are several Indian celebrities who have married an elder woman and leading a happy marital life.

International Business Times, India edition presents you with the list of Indian celebrities who married women who are elder than them.

Sachin Tendulkar and Anjali

Sachin Tendulkar, the God of cricket married Anjali in 1995. During the time of their marriage, Sachin was just 22 years, while Anjali was 28 years old. Widely considered one of the cutest couples in Indian cricket, the duo is still leading a happy married life, and they have two kids; Arjun and Sara.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are currently the most envied couples in Bollywood. The pair got married in 2007. During the time of marriage, Aishwarya Rai was two years elder than Abhishek. They are married for 14 years and have a cute little daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh

Even though not together anymore, Saif Ali Khan was married to actress Amrita Singh before tying the knot with Bollywood starlet Kareena Kapoor. While marrying Amrita, Saif Ali Khan was 12 years younger than her. Sara Aki Khan who recently debuted in Bollywood is their daughter.

Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia

Arjun Rampal is widely considered the angry young man in Bollywood. He married Mehr Jesia in 1998, and she was two years elder to him. After 20 years of togetherness, the duo got separated in 2018.

Dhanush and Aishwarya R Dhanush

Kollywood actor Dhanush married Aishwarya, daughter of superstar Rajinikanth in 2004. While marrying Aishwarya, Dhanush was just 21 years old, and he is two years younger than his wife. The duo has two sons named Yatra and Linga, who were born in 2006 and 2010 respectively.