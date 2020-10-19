Jackky Bhagnani's cousin sister Shriyam Bhagnani has been part of movies like Baaghi 2 (2018) and Batti Gul Meter Chalu (2018). She is currently shooting for Nagesh Kukunoor's upcoming web series. Despite being associated with a family that is well entrenched in Bollywood, Shriyam has had a modest self-made journey thus far, marked with gradual progress over the last few years.

In an exclusive conversation with IBTimes, India actress Shriyam Bhagnani speaks at length about her journey in Bollywood, how her surname isn't the key to get her a project, her take on nepotism, whether she has faced casting couch.

Excerpts:

Tell us about your upcoming web series?

Currently, I'm shooting for Nagesh Kukunoor sir's next web series. He is an institution by himself, the clarity of thoughts and his eye for details, precision in everything, the energy on the sets is phenomenal. I'm reading and auditioning for other projects as well.

Have you faced casting couch?

No never. I've been hit upon for sure, but never have I been suggested an exchange of sorts.

What is your take on Me Too movement?

I think it's great! It was long overdue, and I hope it doesn't stop now. This country needs to be safer for women, and the #MeToo movement is just the beginning, you'll see. I also want to address the riders in this movement. While a huge chunk of it is genuine, a portion of it is still used by women as a tool, which to my mind is extremely wrong. An innocent person must not be maligned at any cost.

Insider Vs, Outsider

I am thrilled in my journey, who isn't? Everyone is the hero of their lives, even the ones being targeted in this debate. I wish we wouldn't belittle someone else's journey as much as we would take the time to appreciate someone who we think is more worthy and deserving.

Coming from a filmi family was easy for you?

I do have a surname that is already well established in the industry, but up until now, I was playing the field like an outsider. Now, after these interviews; I can strangely connect with 'outsiders' as well as a kid from a film family, and it isn't easy for anyone anymore. When you enter an audition, the casting director is only looking for his character. Nobody gives a damn about your name if you can't be the character.

Do you think the nepotism debate is vile?

I think it's inconclusive and exhausting. To a certain extent, its losing perspective as well. Everything is being oversimplified and generalised victimising people.

Which Bollywood actor do you aspire to star opposite?