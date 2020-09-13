Popular southern actress Shriya Saran, who is making cameo appearance in RRR movie, said that she had a great time working with Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in SS Rajamouli's next directorial venture.

Earlier this year, Shriya Saran announced that she is teaming up with SS Rajamouli for RRR movie again 15 years after the release of Chatrapathi in 2005. The actress has already completed the shooting of historical fiction film before the lockdown in March. She is now eagerly waiting for the release of the film.

"Although it's a cameo appearance, it felt great to work with SS Rajamouli again after Chatrapathi (2005). He has a grand vision and he's trying something very different. Just being on the sets of RRR made me feel like I was part of something very special. I hope this pandemic is over soon so that they can wrap up the shoot and release the film," Shriya Saran told in an interview of the Times of India.

Shriya Saran is excited to work with Ajay Devgn, but is unhappy over not getting a chance to share screen space with Jr NTR and Ram Charan. She said, "It's a small role and I will share screen with Ajay Devgn. He's a thorough professional and is a great guy to be around. I had a great time working with him. Unfortunately, I didn't get to work with Tarak and Charan, but I'm sure they'll be great in the film."

The actress also cleared the air surrounding her role in the Telugu remake of Andhadhun, which is directed by Merlapaka Gandhi. She admitted that she was approached for the role of Tabu, but she is yet to sign the dotted line. She added, "It'll be a privilege to step into Tabu's character. I've watched all her films and I find her work inspiring."