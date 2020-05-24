Actress Shraddha Das, who was last seen in Telugu film Hippi and Bengali movie Panther, has thanked music director Devi Sri Prasad for giving an opportunity to her for her singing debut.

Devi Sri Prasad shared some rare and unseen photos of his family and wished his late father on his birthday. He tweeted, "HAPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to YOU Dearest Daddy The Legendary Writer Sri Satya Murty Garu Iam always proud to be "Son Of SatyaMurty" Lov U always & Miss U Here are Some Happiest Moments with my DAD.. N some Cutest Pics of my Mom&Dad @sagar_singer."

Later, Devi Sri Prasad announced to release a special video on his birthday. He tweeted, "To Celebrate my Father Sri #SatyaMurty garu's Bday Musically,2day am gona post a few performances dat my Music lovers were wantin 2 watch..Musical keyboard Startin wit #DSPSingleShotVideos Of #RakhiRakhi Song rehrsal wit d Talented Actress/Singer @shraddhadas43 Dont Miss at 11.30AM today."

Devi Sri Prasad released the song Rakhi on his YouTube channel and tweeted the link. He also wrote, "So here is d 1st of #DSPSingleShotVideos #RAKHI wit @shraddhadas43 I never know d difference between REHEARSAL & FINAL SHOW All I know is d LOVE to PERFORM❤️ Thanks to my Father 4 teaching me that HAPPY MUSICAL BDAY dearest DADDY #SatyaMurty garu❤️"

In the special video, Devi Sri Prasad is rehearsing with actress Shraddha Das before his USA tour. The actress retweeted his post and wrote, "I am so honoured and proud and happy to be in your first video wishing your Dad❤️.This was so impromptu on our Dsp USA tour but we had a blast!!! And rocked it too Look at your energy "

In reply, Devi Sri Prasad thanked Shraddha Das for her support. The music director, who is fondly known as DSP, "ThankU so much dear @shraddhadas43 I really appreciate U for learning d Lyrics byheart n performing so well on d USA TOUR.. People shud know more abt ur SINGING TALENT! Keep Rocking ."

Shraddha Das has starred in around 40 movies in Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada and English languages. Everyone is aware of her acting skills, but very few are aware of her singing talents. The actress thanked Devi Sri Prasad for giving an opportunity to explore her singing skills. She tweeted, "Thank you so much For the opportunity in the first place ❤️ I still remember all the songs "