After the makers' SS Rajamouli's RRR movie failed, ace music director Devi Sri Prasad has released a surprise gift to young tiger Junior NTR on his 37th birthday. It is a big treat for his fans.

Devi Sri Prasad teamed up with Junior NTR for Naa Alludu in 2005. Having scored a success, the two collaborated for six other movies like Rakhi (2006), Adhurs (2010), Oosaravelli (2011), Nannaku Prematho (2016), Janatha Garage (2016) and Jai Lava Kusa (2017). The music director has composed some of the best songs for the actor. The two have maintained a very cordial relationship over the years.

'Happiest musical birthday to you dearest Thalaivaaa'

Devi Sri Prasad took to his Twitter page this morning and conveyed birthday wishes to Junior NTR in his unique style. He tweeted, "HAPPPIEST MUSICAL BIRTHDAY to U Dearest Thalaivaaa @tarak9999 Keep Dancing, Keep Rocking & Keep Entertaining us with ur Extraordinary performances always !!! Lovvvv U dear Brotherrrr."

Later, Devi Sri Prasad released a music video on his YouTube channel and shared the link as a gift to Jr NTR. He tweeted, "My SURPRISE GIFT to you dearest @tarak9999 A Tribute I did 4 SRI NANDAMURI HARIKRISHNA GARU in 1 of my Shows..Musical note What better day 2 post this than d Bday of his Loving Son! What's better than a FATHER's BLESSINGS on a BDAY! Red heart #HappyBirthday

"To a dear friend Tarak, What is better than a father's blessings on a birthday. May his blessings keep showering on our young tiger to achieve the greatest heights. Happy Musical Birthday Dearest Tarak - Love DSP #NandamuriHarikrishna #JrNtr #DeviSriPrasad," Devi Sri Prasad's statement posted on his YouTube video.

Junior NTR is now working with SS Rajamouli in his upcoming movie RRR, which is set to be Sankranti treat in 2020. Many of his fans were eagerly waiting for the makers of the film to release a special promo on his birthday, but they could not. Now Devi Sri Prasad's gift has come as a big solace to the upset fans.

Chandra Sekhar: #TARAK anna fans oka like vesukondi Thank you so much #DSP garu your lovable surprise ❣️

Suraj Riddick: I don't know why, but whenever I listen to this song, naa kallalo nunchi kanneellu vasthai...thank you DSP bro..❤️❤️❤️

Mallikarjun Tarak: superb sir DSP sir This gift is lot for us Tarak fans♥️

Praveen Kumar: Best wishes DSP sir. Best gift ever Happy Birthday #NTR