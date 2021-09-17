Priyanka Chopra has reacted to the Activist controversy. The CBS show - The Activist - had come under fire after makers had revealed the participation of six activists in the show. Netizens called the concept "flawed" and called it "performance activism". Many were shocked at the whole concept and called it out for trivializing activism.

Following the outcry, CBS had announced that they have decided to change the format to one-time documentary. "I have been moved by the power of your voices over the past week. At its core, Activism is fuelled by cause and effect, and when people come together to raise their voice about something, there is always an effect. You were heard," Priyanka wrote.

Priyanka's apology

"The show got it wrong and I am sorry that my participation disappointed many of you. The intention was always to bring attention to people behind the ideas and the highlight the action and impact of the causes they support tirelessly. I'm happy to know that in this new format, their stories will be the highlight, and I'm proud to collaborate with partners who have their ear to the ground and know when it's time to hit pause and re-evaluate," she further wrote.

The show was earlier supposed to have six activists who would team up with three public figures - Usher, Priyanka, and Julianne Houghton. "The last few days have been a powerful demonstration of real-time activism. Thank you for using your voices, calling me in, your accountability, and your candor. I am deeply listening with an open heart and mind," Julianne Houghton had written.