Netizens are not amused by Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas's hot PDA on social media. Priyanka had shared a picture with Nick Jonas where he was seen eating out of her butt. Priyanka looked ravishing in a swimsuit and captioned the image as "snack". While industry people and fans enjoyed their camaraderie, one section was not very happy.

Parineeti Chopra also reacted to the cheeky picture and jokingly wrote, "Jeej! Mimi didi! What is going on here the family is on instagram ***Tries to hit like button with eyes closed." However, many have found the picture to be "indecent" and accused Priyanka of forgetting the "Indian culture". "Looks likes nick is surviving on snacks only," wrote one user. "Yahi sab karne ke liye tumhare America bheje hai," wrote another one. "Has she forgotten our Indian culture so shameful," said another. "Shameful", "Vulgar", "Indecent" were some other comments left on the picture.

People who loved the picture

However, Drew Barrymore, Paris Hilton and many other big guns loved the picture and dropped fiery comments on it. There were many fans who loved Priyanka and Nick's picture and dropped cute comments as well. "Nothing can come in between you two", said one user. "The most powerful couple," opined another. "Happy Janmashtami to Radha and Krishna," wrote one more.

Ever since their wedding, Nick and Priyanka have been painting the town red with their fiery chemistry and crackling bond. The two are inseparable and have now emerged as one of the most powerful couples in the global entertainment sector.

Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for her upcoming web series Citadel. The diva had recently shared pictures of being left bruised and battered after a particular shot. She had asked fans to decode which injury was fake and which one was real.