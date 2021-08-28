Priyanka Chopra has shared a bloodied selfie from the sets of Citadel. The actress got wounded during the shoot and shared an alarming selfie with her fans. Sharing the picture, she also asked fans to figure out what's real and what's not? With the massive injury on her eyebrow, one can say that PeeCee is truly giving her blood and sweat to the project.

What's real and what's not

Priyanka shared a picture of her an injury on her forehead-eyebrows and another one on her cheeks. She asked netizens to figure out "what's real and what's not?" To this, a fan said that the wound on her cheek was real and the one on the forehead was not. To this, Priyanka replied in negative. She revealed that the injury on her forehead was the real one and the one on the cheek was not.

All about Citadel

The spy series Citadel would be premiered on Amazon Prime Video and has been produced by Joe and Anthony Russo of Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War fame. Citadel also features GoT fame Richard Madden. "She's (Priyanka Chopra) an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now," the Russo brothers had said in an interview.

On the other hand, Priyanka Chopra's New York restaurant – Sona – is also making quite some buzz. Apart from crème-de-la-crème visiting the Indian restaurant, our desi celebs too visit it quite often. Recently, Anupam Kher had a gala time at Sona. He also shared pictures with the staff and the team of the restaurant and praised the food.