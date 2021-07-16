Priyanka Chopra's battered face picture has gone viral. The actress is seen covered with bloodstains all across her face in the selfie. Priyanka herself shared the bloody image on her social media platform. This comes barely a few days after she made heads turn at the Wimbledon final. The picture has left her fans and well-wishers worried.

Story behind the selfie

Priyanka Chopra shared the picture on her Instagram stories. The picture had Priyanka's face totally bruised and battered. "Ha! You should see the other guy!" she wrote while sharing the picture. However, she made it clear that it was for her upcoming web series – Citadel. The spy series would be premiered on Amazon Prime Video. The series has been produced by Joe and Anthony Russo.

Russo brothers in awe of Priyanka

The Russo brothers are known for directing Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War. Citadel also features GoT fame Richard Madden. "She's (Priyanka Chopra) an incredible star. I mean I think she has been amazing. We just had a table read of the show a couple of days ago and it was fantastic. We are so proud of that show. We are excited for audiences to see it. We are just beginning production on it now," the Russo brothers had said in an interview.

Priyanka Chopra recently made heads turn at the Wimbledon 2021 Women's Singles final. Priyanka oozed complete boss lady vibes as she opted for an all-white attire and tied her hair in a neat bun. She was accompanied by Natasha Poonawalla. Seated in the front row were Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William. Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the match and wrote, "Amazing game! Congratulations to these formidable women! Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova."