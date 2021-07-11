Priyanka Chopra Jonas was spotted watching the Wimbledon 2021 Women's Singles final live. Priyanka sat among the audience and the pictures of her have now gone viral. Priyanka was joined by Adar Poonawalla's wife, Natasha Poonawalla. Also in attendance were Duchess Kate Middleton and Prince William. Australian player Ashleigh Barty won the match and her second Grand Slam.

Priyanka Chopra shared a picture of the match and wrote, "Amazing game! Congratulations to these formidable women! Ashleigh Barty and Karolina Pliskova." Tennis legends Martina Navratilova and Billie Jean King were also spotted sitting in the second row. Tom Cruise was also seen watching the finals.

Elegance and style

Priyanka Chopra opted for a powerful look. The diva went for all white attire and tied her hair in a neat bun. Her tan bag and statement earrings did all the talking. Priyanka also shared several videos and pictures from the finals. Priyanka Chopra has been in London ever since the pandemic.

The White Tiger actress has her kitty full with back-to-back Hollywood projects and series. She first shot for Text For You with Sam Heughan. She then got busy with the promotion of Rajkummar Rao starrer The White Tiger. She also released and promoted her autobiography - The Unfinished - from there. And she is now busy shooting for her web series - Citadel along with Richard Madden of GoT fame.

Apart from this, Priyanka Chopra's restaurant in New York is also keeping her busy. The actress keeps sharing videos and pictures from her spectacular restaurant named Sona.