Ajinkya Rahane is the skipper for Kolkata Knight Riders in IPL 2025. Venkatesh Iyer has been appointed as the deputy. Kolkata Knight Riders, the champions of IPL 2024, took to social media to announce their decision. KKR CEO Venky Mysore said that Ajinkya has been brought in for his experience and maturity. Rahane called it an 'honor' to lead the team.

What Venky Mysore said

We are delighted to have someone like Ajinkya Rahane, who brings his experience and maturity as a leader. Also, Venkatesh Iyer has been a franchise player for KKR and brings a lot of leadership qualities. We are confident that they will combine well as we start the defense of our title," said KKR CEO Venky Mysore in a statement.

Fans unhappy

"Ideally, rahane shouldn't even be in the playing 11 for all matches, and they have made him the captain," wrote a user. "Ajinkya Rahane didn't have great captaincy record," another user commented.

"Who buys their captain in the last round of the auction with base price?" asked a fan of the franchise. "2023 - Nitish Rana, 2024 - Shreyas Iyer, 2025 - Ajinkya Rahane. 3 Captains in 3 Seasons. Not an ideal Scenario!!" another person commented.

While some called it a "bizarre" decision, some said it was the "worst" call by the management. "What on earth. Rahane was unsold in the first round of auction. He is washed and is no more a T20 player. With him being made captain he is forcibly taking the place of a more deserving T20 player in the 11. Clown franchise clown decision. Shame," a furious fan wrote.

"Maybe should have been bold enough to appoint venky iyer as captain. Rahane is not even a 100% guarantee starting xi player," read one more of the comments.

"So, you didn't wanna make Venky captain but went after him with 24 crs? You wanted Rahane as captain but bought him at an accelerated round? Clown stuff... Rahane shouldn't even be the permanent starter. It should be between Rahane and Pandey in different matches!" one more person wrote.

Many come out in support

"I know people will have a difference in opinion over this, but it is what it is now and we have to support our captain and team going forward to this season. Coz team over everything. Hope KKR is able to defend the title with Captain Rahane," wrote a user. "Do you think this is the right call from KKR and did it hamper their chances at defending the trophy this year?" a person asked.

"Hard work truly pays off. A highly underrated captain has finally found his place. Wishing Ajinkya all the best," read one more of the comments.