IPL 2025 kicks off on March 22:SRK's KKR to host Virat Kohli's RCB in opening clash at Eden Gardens [Full schedule]

And the wait is over! One of the most loved and widely watched cricket tournaments is set to commence on March 22, with defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the season opener at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

This season, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will have a new captain, Rajat Patidar, leading the team in the Indian Premier League 2025.

Five-time champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will kick off their campaigns against each other on March 23 at Chepauk.

Rajasthan Royals will begin their season on the same day, facing last year's finalists, Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Kolkata will also host the final on May 25, while Hyderabad has been allotted Qualifier 1 and the Eliminator matches. Notably, the first-ever IPL match in 2008 was also played between KKR and RCB.

Mark your calendars, folks! ??#TATAIPL 2025 kicks off on March 2️⃣2️⃣ with a clash between @KKRiders and @RCBTweets ??



When is your favourite team's first match? ? pic.twitter.com/f2tf3YcSyY — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) February 16, 2025

Here is the full IPL 2025 schedule:

March 22: Sat 7:30 PM - Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Kolkata

March 23: Sun 3:30 PM - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals, Hyderabad

March 23: Sun 7:30 PM - Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Chennai

March 24: Mon 7:30 PM- Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Visakhapatnam

March 25: Tue 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Ahmedabad

March 26: Wed 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Guwahati

March 27: Thu 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants, Hyderabad

March 28: Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Chennai

March 29: Sat 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Ahmedabad

March 30: Sun 3:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Visakhapatnam

March 30: Sun 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, Guwahati

March 31: Mon 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai

April 1: Tue 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Lucknow

April 2: Wed 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans, Bengaluru

April 3: Thu 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Kolkata

April 4: Fri 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians, Lucknow

April 5: Sat 3:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Chennai

April 5: Sat 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, New Chandigarh

April 6: Sun 3:30 PM Kolkata Knight vs Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants, Kolkata

April 6: Sun 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Gujarat Titans, Hyderabad

April 7: Mon 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers, Mumbai

April 8: Tue 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Chennai Super Kings, New Chandigarh

April 9: Wed 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Ahmedabad

April 10: Thu 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Delhi Capitals, Bengaluru

April 11: Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai

April 12: Sat 3:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Lucknow

April 12: Sat 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Hyderabad

April 13: Sun 3:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Jaipur

April 13: Sun 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians, Delhi

April 14: Mon 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings, Lucknow

April 15: Tue 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, New Chandigarh

April 16: Wed 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals, Delhi

April 17: Thu 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai

April 18: Fri 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, Bengaluru

April 19: Sat 3:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals, Ahmedabad

April 19: Sat 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Jaipur

April 20: Sun 3:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, New Chandigarh

April 20: Sun 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings, Mumbai

April 21: Mon 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Gujarat Titans, Kolkata

April 22: Tue 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals, Lucknow

April 23: Wed 7:30 PM Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Hyderabad

April 24: Thu 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Rajasthan Royals, Bengaluru

April 25: Fri 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai

April 26: Sat 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight Riders vs Punjab Kings, Kolkata

April 27: Sun 3:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai

April 27: Sun 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Delhi

April 28: Mon 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Gujarat Titans, Jaipur

April 29: Tue 7:30 PM _ Delhi Capitals Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi

April 30: Wed 7:30 PM Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings, Chennai

May 1: Thu 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians, Jaipur

May 2: Fri 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Ahmedabad

May 3: Sat 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Chennai Super Kings, Bengaluru

May 4 Sun 3:30PM- Kolkata Knight Riders vs Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata

May 4 Sun 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Dharamsala

May 5 Mon 7:30 PM - Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals, Hyderabad

May 6 Tue 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans, Mumbai

May 7 Wed 7:30 PM Kolkata Knight vs Riders Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata

May 8 Thu 7:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Dharamsala

May 9 Fri 7:30 PM - Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Lucknow

May 10 Sat 7:30 PM -Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Hyderabad

May 11 Sun 3:30 PM Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians, Dharamsala

May 12 Sun 7:30 PM Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Titans, Delhi

May 12 Mon 7:30 PM Chennai Super vs Kings Rajasthan Royals Chennai

May 13 Tue 7:30 PM Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Bengaluru

May 14 Wed 7:30 PM Gujarat Titans Lucknow vs Super Giants, Ahmedabad

May 15 Thus 7:30 PM Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Mumbai

May 16 Fri 7:30 PM Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Jaipur

May 17: Sat 7:30 PM - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

May 16 Fri 7:30 PM -Rajasthan Royals Punjab Kings Jaipur

May 17: Sat 7:30 PM - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Bengaluru

May 18: Sun 3:30 PM - Gujarat Titans vs Chennai Super Kings, Ahmedabad

May 18: Sun 7:30 PM Lucknow Super Giants vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Lucknow

May 20: Tue 7:30 PM Qualifier 1 Hyderabad

May 21: Wed 7:30 PM Eliminator Hyderabad

May 23: Fri 7:30 PM Qualifier 2 Kolkata

May 25: 25 Sun 7:30 PM Final Kolkata

The IPL 2025 will be telecasted on the Star Sports Network and Sports 18. The IPL 2025 will be streamed for free on JioHotstar.