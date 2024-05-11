Amid KL Rahul - Sanjiv Goenka, Gautam Gambhir has heaped praise on Shah Rukh Khan as KKR owner. Gautam, who has returned to Kolkata Knight Riders, this time as a mentor, has been leading his team towards a successful innings this year. KKR's best captain, who led the team to victory twice, has now spoken about Shah Rukh Khan as the franchise owner.

Gautam gushes over SRK

"I have a fabulous relationship with him. For me, he is the best owner I have worked with. And the reason is not just that he is humble, he is pretty grounded," Gambhir recently said. He added that SRK doesn't interfere in cricketing matters and when it comes to someone like Gambhir, its big as he likes to take his own decisions on field. He added that no matter what he decides, Shah Rukh Khan trusts him and always backs him.

Gambhir added that this equation between him and Shah Rukh Khan has always worked and probably the reason for their win twice. He added that like King Khan is an emotion, so is cricket and the trust that the two have goes a long way.

"But again as you said, SRK is an emotion, I think KKR is an emotion for me as well. That's why I feel that when any relationship starts on trust, that trust then goes a long way. It's the trust between us because I know he will never involve himself in cricketing matters and he knows that any decision I take will be in the best interests of the team and not for anything else," he told Sportskeeda.

On the other hand, LSG sources have quashed the reports of KL Rahul planning to quit LSG captaincy amid Sanjiv Goenka shouting at him publicly. The source has cleared the air stating that the equation is fine between the owner and the player and that the two have moved on.