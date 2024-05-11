Rumours of KL Rahul being ready to quit captaincy after owner Sanjiv Goenka's outburst can catch a breath now. Days after Sanjiv Goenka lashed out at his Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul for team's extremely poor performance and shocking dismissal, there were rumours of the captain planning to quit captaincy. However, as per reports, things are fine between Goenka and Rahul and the cricketer is not planning to quit the franchise.

The video that triggered outrage

The viral video of Sanjiv Goenka probably expressing his anger towards KL Rahul after the team's dismal performance had left everyone on social media shocked. There were reports of Rahul quitting captaincy for the remainder of the matches. There were also speculations on whether or not Rahul would be bought in the next mega auction.

"There is a five-day gap before the next game against DC. As of now, no decision has been taken but it is understood that if Rahul plans to just concentrate on his batting for the remaining two games, the management won't mind," an IPL source had told PTI. Goenka's animated gestures and Rahul's helpless stand had triggered massive hate against the LSG owner. However, if reports are anything to go by, the two have let bygone be bygones.

All rumours

"It's all rumours that Rahul will be displaced from the captaincy and won't be picked in the auction. The last match didn't go our way, but everything is fine now between the team and owners. Rahul is in good space and taking rest before the game against DC," sources close to LSG told IANS. There were also some reports claiming that Goenka had apologised to Rahul after facing massive backlash on social media.