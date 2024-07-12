Shah Rukh Khan is willing to welcome Rahul Dravid as KKR's coach. Gautam Gambhir made KKR end its decade long dry spell and lift the IPL 2024 trophy under his mentorship. And now, after Gautam Gambhir's exit, the KKR management has laid its eagle eyes on Rahul Dravid to get him onboard. Rahul has just retired from the position of Team India's head coach and mentor.

KKR ready to shell out more

And going by India's thrilling win at the T20 World Cup, KKR feels there couldn't be a better and bigger replacement for GG than Rahul Dravid. A News18 report states that KKR management is willing to not leave any stone unturned in bringing Dravid to coach Kolkata Knight Riders. The report further mentions that the franchise is ready to shell out more than Rs 12 cr, which was Gambhir's fee, to bring the legend to their side.

Jay Shah announces GG as Team India Head Coach

"It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close," Jay Shah announced on social media.

Gambhir thanks BCCI

"Having endured the grind and excelled in various roles throughout his career, I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The @BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey," Shah said.

Gautam Gambhir also thanked everyone for the prestigious role. "India is my identity and serving my country has been the greatest privilege of my life. I'm honoured to be back, albeit wearing a different hat. But my goal is the same as it has always been to make every Indian proud.