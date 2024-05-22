Kolkata Knight Riders beat Sunrisers Hyderabad with 8 wicket to steal a thumping victory and join the IPL finals. From owner Shah Rukh Khan, mentor Gautam Gambhir to the captain Shreyas Iyer, everyone seemed pumped and ready to take on the next match. Amid all this, Gambhir's animated celebration after the massive win has taken over social media.

Gambhir's words to the team

Gambhir's animated reaction after Heinrich Klaasen's wicket in the 11th over dominated social media. The KKR mentor, who was sitting with batting coach Abhishek Nayar in the dugout, punched in the air and roared as Rinku Singh took the catch. Amid KKR's win, Gautam Gambhir's prophetic words have again taken over social media.

The former KKR captain had motivated everyone to play for May 26, the day of the IPL finals. "One thing I absolutely believe in is giving all the freedom to the players. That is something very important. So people who have played with me, know one thing, that everyone in this group will be treated equally," he had said.

"There's no senior/junior. No domestic/international because we have got one mission and that is to win the IPL. So, everyone needs to follow that one simple path. On 26th May, we should be there, giving everything possible. And it starts from today," the former KKR skipper had said.

SRK recreates iconic pose

Shah Rukh Khan also seemed to be on cloud nine. The actor took a victory lap and recreated his iconic pose for the spectators at the stadium. Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday took to their social media stories to share the news of KKR reaching the finals. AbRam too couldn't control his emotions as he was seen shouting with excitement.