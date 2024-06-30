Rahul Dravid couldn't have asked for a better farewell than this. The outgoing Indian coach bid adieu to the team with the T20 World Cup trophy in his hands. As India defeated South Africa by seven runs and clinched the coveted trophy, the whole nation went crazy. And joining in the celebration this time was Rahul Dravid too.

Known for his calm demeanor and non-confrontational attitude, Dravid roared like a tiger when India threw the last ball. His animated expressions and body language was a testament to how desperately the former Indian cricket player wanted this win. Social media has melted ever since the video of Rahul celebrating the triumph like never before has surfaced.

"Rahul Dravid showing emotions. Now I've seen it all," wrote a user. "You would have never seen this avatar of Rahul Dravid," another user commented. "Longest celebration of an introvert," a social media user opined. "When Rahul Dravid's unfulfilled dreams which he had seen decades ago were fulfilled today. A person who always remained calm cannot control his emotions today. Many congratulations to Rahul Dravid for making the Indian team world champion," another social media user commented.

"A perfect ending for Rahul Dravid Thank you! 'The Wall'," read a comment. "Personally I felt great when this man held the cup and let out the roar. He richly deserves this. Thanks for those happy moments from the summer of 1996 to 2024. #RahulDavid," another comment read. "Seeing #RahulDavid holding the trophy is the therapy that we all need! #indiawins #T20IworldCup," one more comment read.

Rahul Dravid showing emotion.Ive seen it all. pic.twitter.com/rdaC3JqoKX — R? (@findgoddd) June 29, 2024

"Rahul Dravid, Mr Dependable, the wall, the gentleman cricketer- this one is as much a tribute to you as to Kohli and Rohit," another one of the comments read. "Loved you as a kid. They say good things happen to good people. Thank you Coach for building a team which has unity, passion and the urge to win. Legendary player, Legendary Coach," one more comment read.