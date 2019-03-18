Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were recently spotted in a park where they both seemed to be engulfed into some heated discussion. There were reports that Justin is apparently facing some depression in his life and now the acclaimed model has been urged by Wendy Williams to just get over Justin Bieber and simply divorce him.

It was earlier reported that just like Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber is also receiving treatment for depression. Several sources claimed that the Canadian pop singer seems down and tired all the time. He is also claimed to be struggling. Even the "Never Say Never" singer posted on Instagram that he is not having the best days and asked his fans to pray for him.

Apparently, this is not the very first time when Justin Bieber has faced depression ever since he got involved with Hailey Baldwin. Back when the reports surfaced that Selena Gomez had an emotional breakdown, there were several stories that alleged that Justin was spotted crying as he walked out of his church.

Over the last couple of months, Hailey Baldwin has supported Justin Bieber in everything but as per Wendy Williams, things will get worse when the "Sorry" singer will become a father. As per Williams, Hailey Baldwin should divorce Justin for the sake of love to help him focus on his own health.

"Hailey Baldwin is only 22, she's supposed to be a newlywed," said Wendy. "I think I'd want to divorce him in the name of love. In the name of love and friendship. I'm 22, I met you when I was 17. Now, he's with these public cries and what if they want to have kids? Is he going to be an adequate father? What kind of father and husband is he going to be?"

Wendy Williams then suggested that all this drama is apparently too much for a 22-year-old model. The acclaimed talk show further stated that 'in the name of love,' Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin "can quickly get divorce."

In any case, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin love each other a lot. There have been some hurdles at the start of their married life but it does not mean that they should part ways. Some suggest that in days to come, the acclaimed pop star will come out as stronger than ever and his beautiful wife will be standing right next to him.

You can watch Wendy Williams' entire episode here where she talks about Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's divorce: